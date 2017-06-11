Valley Morning Star

<p>Crime scene</p>

Harlingen police probe possible suicide

HARLINGEN — Police said they are investigating a possible suicide in a parking lot.

  • icon Posted: December 28

Texas News

<p>FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo people attend the LGBTQ Chicago Equality rally in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago. Starting in January 2018, Illinois is outlawing a rare criminal defense argument allowing the use of a victim's sexual orientation as justification for violent crime. It's a ban that gay rights advocates hope to replicate in about half a dozen states next year. Illinois follows California in outlawing the so-called "gay panic defense." It isn't common, but one study shows it's surfaced in roughly half of U.S. states since the 1960s. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP File)</p>

Activists to copy Illinois 'gay panic defense' ban elsewhere

CHICAGO (AP) — Starting in January, Illinois will bar a rare criminal defense allowing the use of a victim's sexual orientation as justification for violent crime, a ban gay rights advocates s…

National Sports

<p>File- This Sept. 29, 2017, file photo shows Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve gesturing during the second half in Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Los Angeles Sparks, in Los Angeles. The Lynx have signed Reeve to a multiyear contract extension and made her general manager of the four-time WNBA champions. Reeve's record in eight seasons with the Lynx is 195-77, winning titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. During the 11 years before Reeve's arrival, the Lynx made the playoffs only twice. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)</p>

Lynx give coach Cheryl Reeve contract extension, GM duties

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multiyear contract extension and made her general manager of the four-time WNBA champions.

National News

<p>FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race. Moore filed a lawsuit Wednesday evening, Dec. 27, 2017, in Montgomery Circuit Court. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)</p>

The Latest: Democrat Doug Jones officially declared winner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama (all times local):

Entertainment News

<p>This Dec. 20, 2017, photo provided by Cambridge Central Schools shows a display case with photos, an illustration and the door that was once on the Principal's office at Cambridge Central Schools in Cambridge, N.Y. Inside the case is the original door from the principal's office that served as the setting for the Normal Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover in 1953, known as "Girl With Black Eye," or "The Shiner." Steve Butz, a science teacher at Cambridge High School, preserved the door for display after it was replaced during a renovation project. (Steve Butz/Cambridge Central Schools via AP)</p>

Principal's door from Rockwell's iconic 'Shiner' preserved

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — When voters in Cambridge, New York, decided the town school was due for a renovation, science teacher Steve Butz knew there was one piece of the 1950 building that deser…

Strange News

<p>This December 2017 photo released by the Official Fairfax County Police Department shows Wilmer Lara Garcia, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Trust Me", who was charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery after allegedly stealing a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Va. (Official Fairfax County Police Department via AP)</p>

Police: Suspect wearing "Trust Me" T-shirt steals car

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Trust Me" allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Have you returned Christmas gifts?

