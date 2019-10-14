LETTERS: Trump vs. the world’s elites

“A healthy government” by Erol A. Stone is probably the best and most perceptive letter ever written on this forum. Back in May 11, 2016, Mr. Stone correctly predicted that the elites who control Europe, America and the mainstream media would not tolerate candidate Donald Trump or his proposed pro-America agenda.

Headlines that proved Mr. Stone was correct: 7/19/2016, LA Times – “If Trump wins, a coup isn’t impossible,” 4/9/2016, Boston Globe – “GOP must stop Trump,” 2/1/2016, Washington Post – “The moment of truth: We must stop Trump,” and so on.

The words of former CBS News president Richard Salant also bear repeating, “(The media’s) job is to give people not what they want, but what we decide they ought to have.” On most issues, you can count on the corporate-owned media giving you misinformation rather than the truth.

Before reading Mr. Stone’s letter, I had never heard of the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, or the Trilateral Commission. Had you? Why don’t the media report on these secretive organizations and their members? It’s likely because the wealthiest of the wealthy within these organizations control the government and the mainstream media from behind the scenes.

Look up the lists of Bilderberg, CFR, and TC members/participants and you will find the names of most European heads of state, Canadian Prime Ministers, US presidents, secretaries of state, CIA directors, high ranking members of the US military and NATO, politicians from both parties, along with influential elites in media, finance, and industry.

From the day Trump announced his run for POTUS in June 2015, the powers-that-be began their aggressive attacks to derail the Donald’s candidacy. Nothing’s changed. With the 2020 election coming up, the same never-Trumpers have ramped up their efforts to stop a pro-America, prolife, and pro-Christianity president with their Ukraine fantasy.

Ukraine whistleblowers’ lawyers, “None of our clients intend to reveal their identities.” That doesn’t seem real or possible.

N. Rodriguez Harlingen